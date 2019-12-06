More than 2 dozen mumps cases seen at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — More than two dozen mumps cases have reported at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, state health officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 26 mumps cases have been reported at the campus, with 20 of those cases being reported in November.

Last month, the university said all students would be required to have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend classes.

Mumps is caused by a virus and is spread through coughing and sneezing. Common symptoms are fever, headache and swollen salivary glands that can cause puffy cheeks. It is commonly spread in schools and dormitories.

The health department said all but one of the 26 people with mumps had been fully vaccinated.

In 2016 and 2017, Arkansas had a major outbreak of mumps with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases.