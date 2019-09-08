Mixed results for statewide education assessment tests

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The latest education assessment tests show mixed results for New Hampshire students.

The annual exams measure proficiency in math and English for grades three through eight, while 11th graders are assessed via the SAT. Students in grades five, eight and 11 also are tested in science.

The latest results show about half of students have attained grade-level proficiency. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut called that disappointing but says officials are figuring out where make improvements.

The percentage of students achieving proficiency in English increased in three grades and fell in two others compared to the previous year. Proficiency in math increased in two grades and fell in three, while high school SAT results tracked about the same. Science scores held steady for 11th grade but dropped for the other two grades.