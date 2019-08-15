McGinity to help University of Wyoming president search

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Former University of Wyoming President Dick McGinity will recruit potential candidates for the university's next president.

Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True announced Wednesday that McGinity, who was UW's president from 2014-2016, agreed to the role of "search recruiter."

The Laramie Boomerang reports that trustees are also planning to hire a search firm that will pursue traditional presidential candidates, like those coming from within academia.

True says McGinity is tasked with recruiting other potential candidates that the search firm might not know about.

At the beginning of August, UW announced a 16-member search committee to help find a replacement for Laurie Nichols, whose contract was not renewed by the board.

It is hoped that a new president will be selected by July 1, 2020.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com