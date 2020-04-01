Maryland school superintendent to stay on for another year

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s state school superintendent will stay on the job for another year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Karen Salmon agreed to extend her contract. She previously said she would leave her post June 30.

The Maryland Board of Education said Salmon's new contract runs through the end of June 2021.

“We are grateful that Dr. Salmon has agreed to continue serving Maryland’s Students during this national crisis,” the board said in the news release.

Salmon is a former Talbot County school superintendent. She previously said she would not seek another four-year term, prompting the board to begin a search for her replacement.

It is unclear when the board with resume its search because of the coronavirus outbreak.