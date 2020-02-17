Maryland's first inspector general for education named

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that a state education department administrator with a long former career in the U.S. Marshal's Service will be the state's first inspector general for education.

Richard P. Henry, who is currently executive director of the State Department of Education's Office of Compliance and Monitoring, will move to his new post in early March, Hogan's office said in a news release.

The naming of the inspector general, who is appointed to a five-year term by the governor, attorney general and state treasurer, affirms the state's commitment to accountability for parents, teachers and taxpayers and to better education results, according to Hogan.

Henry, a Johns Hopkins University graduate, served in the Marshal's Service for more than 25 years until 2018 in several roles, including chief inspector for the Information Technology Division and as a senior financial fraud and asset forfeiture inspector.

Henry "has the experience and the passion to serve as a tough but fair watchdog in this new role," Hogan said.