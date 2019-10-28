Man fatally shot at Tennessee's Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee say a man has been fatally shot at a campus housing complex.

University police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday night and found a man with gunshot wounds at the Hand Village apartments. The man, who was not a student, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim's name was not immediately released. The statement says the shooting was not random and that police are searching for two suspects.

Clarksville police are handling the investigation.

Clarksville is 47 miles (75 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.