Maine school district deals with absences after email threat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine School Administrative District 1 officials hope student attendance will return to normal in the new week following a threat.

The schools closed Thursday after someone emailed a school shooting threat to the principal of Presque Isle High School, and many students decided to stay home Friday, as well.

SAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said about 50 percent of Presque Isle High School students and 38 percent of overall SAD 1 students stayed home on Friday despite an increased police presence. The threat remains under investigation.

SAD 1 comprises the communities of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill and Westfield.