Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Tuition at Lincoln-based Southeast Community College will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year, the school's governing board has announced.

The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year, while out-of-state students will continue paying $123 per credit hour.

Student will pay $3 more per credit hour in student fees beginning next year — a nearly 3% increase. The increase is expected to generate an additional $600,000. SCC President Paul Illich said the additional fees will be used to address facility needs across the college's 15-county area.

"We always look at where we're at relative to other colleges and are always very conscious about affordability," Illich said. “Students recognize the modernizing we're doing, and they are excited about it and very supportive.”

The board also raised room and board rates for next year. Students living on campus can expect to pay between 0.9% and 1.5% more, depending on the size of their rooms.