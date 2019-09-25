Lawsuit: Kentucky violates Title IX with sports offerings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two University of Kentucky students have filed a federal class action lawsuit alleging the school violates Title IX by not offering women more varsity sports.

The suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by senior Elizabeth Niblock and junior Meredith Newman says Kentucky needs to add 183 women to its programs to comply with the 1972 federal law requiring schools to provide equitable sports opportunities for men and women. The suit, which names the university along with President Eli Capilouto, athletic director Mitch Barnhart and the Board of Trustees as defendants, seeks to increase varsity sports and financial assistance for women along with unspecified monetary damages.

The school said in a statement that it "fully complies with Title IX" and has the "broadest based athletics program" in the Southeastern Conference with 22 sports. It added that student surveys have said current offerings accommodate interests and abilities of undergraduates.

