Lawsuit: Girl was sexually assaulted on school bus

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A federal lawsuit said a student with physical and mental disabilities was sexually assaulted by two boys over the span of 17 days on a school bus in Georgia.

Lee Parks, an attorney for the 14-year-old girl, told news outlets Thursday the assaults happened on a school bus last April.

The assaults took place over the course of 17 days, the lawsuit stated. The bus driver didn't report it until the girl was raped, Parks said.

The lawsuit says school bus monitors had been removed from the bus before the assaults took place. He said the monitors were put back on the buses after the allegations were reported.

The girl's attorneys were seeking to obtain bus surveillance video that may have recorded what happened, Parks said.

Fulton County Schools sent a statement to news outlets saying an investigation into the allegations was ongoing.

"We look forward to the case being adjudicated through the legal process, not by attempting to make legal gains with press statements and grandstanding. It is not appropriate,” the district said.