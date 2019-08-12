Las Vegas district sees teacher shortage as school starts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Las Vegas students had back to school this week, the nation's fifth-largest school district is dealing with one of its biggest teaching shortages.

KVVU-TV reported Sunday that the Clark County School District has more than 700 vacant teaching positions.

Officials say there have not been such a large number of openings during the first week of school since 2014.

Some teachers say there is no way staff and students won't feel the strain of having fewer instructors.

Teacher Maria Zuniga says she sometimes has to substitute for another class in situations like this at the expense of her break time.

District officials have said that teacher recruitment and retention are top priorities in their Focus 2024 plan.

