Kearney library kicks off Food for Fines drive in September

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Owe the Kearney Public Library or Buffalo County Bookmobile fines for overdue books? Bring in a donation for the local food pantry in early September, and the library will call it even.

The Kearney Hub reports that the library's Food for Fines drive will run from Tuesday through Sept. 15.

Patrons may bring non-perishable food items to the library or bookmobile. In exchange, the library will waive late fines. The food will be donated to the Mid-Nebraska Food Bank.

One donated food item will waive $1 of library fines. Fees related to lost, damaged, or interlibrary loan materials are not eligible to be waived.

Expired food items will not be accepted.

Food items must be brought in to the main desk during open hours, or to the bookmobile.

