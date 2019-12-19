KU food, housing costs to dip; 4 other schools plan hikes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas student will pay a little bit less for basic food and housing starting next fall, while costs will remain the same or increase at the state's five other public universities.

Kansas Board of Regents voted Wednesday to drop the rate of a double occupancy room and limited dining option at KU to $9,700 from $9,768 for the 2020-21 academic year, the Lawrence Journal-World reports that the

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said the savings came from food service employees finding “efficiencies in the system."

Though KU’s rate will decrease, it will remain the second most expensive in the state. Wichita State, which didn't increase its cost, has the highest rate at $11,110.

The four other public universities saw an increase in rates for a double room and a basic meal plan. Pittsburg State University's was the highest at 2.5%, from $7,354 to $7,538.

In discussing the food and housing adjustments, Regent Jon Rolph suggested that the board create a task force to study room and board costs.

“I think this ties right in with our goal of increasing access to students,” Regent Shelly Kiblinger said, adding that housing and food costs can be “just as big of a burden as tuition and fees.”