Judge sides with Idaho students removed from cheer team

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has sided with a group of Idaho students who were removed from their high school cheerleading team after staging a protest of their coach.

The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that Judge David Nye ruled that the nine Burley High School cheerleaders had proved they were dismissed for reserving their right to engage in the Cassia County School District's grievance process.

The cheerleaders involved in the sit-in protest of their coach were suspended from the team.

The district required them to agree to several conditions to rejoin the team.

The nine included lines in their agreements reserving their rights to the grievance process.

A district spokeswoman says the ruling only handles part of the issue and the district is working toward a fair resolution.

