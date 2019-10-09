Judge: Dantonio's deposition can wait until after season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can wait until after the football season to give a deposition in a former employee's lawsuit.

The judge did not limit the scope of the deposition, although Thomas Kienbaum, a lawyer for Dantonio, said the judge did offer to provide possible supervision for the depositions of Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon. Kienbaum said the deposition for Hollis is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State football employee, filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017. Dantonio was named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed last year.

