Idaho university accepts Medicaid again reversing decision

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho university has started accepting Medicaid as health insurance again meeting its coverage requirement and reversing a heavily criticized decision.

Brigham Young University-Idaho officials apologized Monday in a news release “for the turmoil caused by our earlier decision.”

University officials say they were grateful for the feedback they have received from campus and the medical community.

Officials say the university announced plans earlier this month to stop accepting Medicaid as coverage forcing students to buy a university-backed plan costing at least $81 a month for single students and up to $678 a month for a family.

Officials said last week it was amid concerns that health care providers would be overwhelmed, but several providers disputed the claims.

Some students argued the school plan was expensive and had limited coverage.