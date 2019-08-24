Hobbs officer fatally shot suspect

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Hobbs police department officer.

They say the officer fatally shot 46-year-old Roberto Mata of Carlsbad at a convenience store on Thursday. Police say Mata also fired shots but it's unclear what led up to the shooting or who fired first.

The officer, who has not been identified, was uninjured.

An additional suspect who police believe was involved in the incident fled the scene and hasn't been found.