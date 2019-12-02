Hawaii governor backs pay hikes to recruit, retain teachers

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor plans to announce support for pay increases to help recruit and retain teachers in special education, rural schools and Hawaiian language immersion.

Hawaii Public Radio reported Democratic Gov. David Ige has scheduled a public announcement Tuesday to express his support for pay differentials for the specific teacher categories.

Ige’s office says he is working with the Hawaii Department of Education and state Board of Education to implement strategies to address teacher shortages.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday to review proposed pay increases.

The education department is seeking an annual $10,000 increase for qualified teachers.

The estimated cost for 1,691 special education teachers in fiscal year 2020 is $8.4 million, with the estimate rising to $16.9 million for fiscal year 2021.

___

Information from: KHPR-FM, http://hawaiipublicradio.com