Former state education official pleads guilty to theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former state Education Department employee has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $44,000.

Nicole Coffey pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of misdemeanor theft as part of an agreement with prosecutors. She had originally been charged with felony theft.

Prosecutors said she used a state credit card for more than $33,600 in personal purchases while working as state adviser for DECA, a student marketing organization. A state audit report also said she sought reimbursements totaling $9,250 for purchases made on the card.

The audit report said Coffey told the Nebraska State Patrol that she’d been lax in managing the card and in keeping her personal and professional expenses separate.