Former Chicago school guard charged with assaulting 4 girls

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago Public Schools security guard is accused of sexually assaulting at least four girls under age 12 since 2001.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke denied bail Thursday for 67-year-old James Wilson Jr. He faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Wilson used his position to threaten to change an 11-year-old niece's grades if she didn't have sex with him and told a 7-year-old he would kill her parents if she said anything about what he did.

Wilson surrendered to police Tuesday. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.

Prosecutors said Wilson was the subject of CPS investigations in 2004 and 2009 for inappropriate sexual conversations with students. He resigned in 2009.