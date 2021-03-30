Florida could shield universities from COVID-19 lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools and universities that took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be protected from pandemic-related lawsuits, including parents and students who sue seeking a refund of tuition, under a bill approved by a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Several universities have been sued after moving to online classes and shutting down campus activities. Students argue they weren't given the full campus experience. The measure unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee would prevent those lawsuits and would be retroactive to when the public health emergency was declared in March 2020.