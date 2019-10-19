Education secretary slams 2020 candidates' higher ed plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS') says higher education proposals from Democratic presidential candidates are "crazy" and too costly.

DeVos says those plans would lead to a "federal takeover of higher education" and she suggests the cost could reach into the trillions.

Democrats are responding to what's seen as a crisis in college affordability, and most candidates have come out with higher education plans. They range from tuition-free college to debt forgiveness.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would eliminate tuition at all public universities. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar would provide two years of tuition-free community college.

DeVos was interviewed by Fox News Channel's "Special Report with Bret Baier," where she was asked about Democratic proposals to eliminate student loans.