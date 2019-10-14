Democrat Harris signs UNR students' anti-racism petition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is joining University of Nevada, Reno students calling for university officials to take action over displays of white nationalist, anti-Semitic, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages displayed on campus or involving other students.

Harris' campaign says the California senator signed an online petition demanding action and released a statement from Harris calling white supremacist violence "a real, persistent threat to communities across America."

The petition followed the discovery last week of a swastika painted in a campus building. It's one of several tagged swastikas found at the school in recent years.

The school has also seen flyers distributed in campus buildings that promoted a white supremacist hate group.

The university said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it's working to establish an environment that nurtures respectful dialogue and promotes inclusiveness.

