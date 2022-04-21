DeSantis recommends Manny Diaz for education commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday recommended that Florida’s next education commissioner be state Sen. Manny Diaz, a former teacher and vice principal who co-sponsored a bill setting new guidelines for race-based discussions in schools.
The State Board of Education needs to appoint a replacement to take over after Commissioner Richard Corcoran leaves at the end of the month. Corcoran, who was appointed in 2018 after serving as Florida House speaker, has said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.