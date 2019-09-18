Connecticut library hosts Drag Queen Story Hour

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Drag Queen Story Hour, which has drawn protests in some areas of the country, is coming to another Connecticut library.

But Hartford Public Library CEO Bridget Quinn-Carey says although some people have expressed concern, she doesn't anticipate a major response when the library hosts two Drag Queen Story Hours later this month as part of the library's Big Read Program.

She says "Hartford is pretty open-minded."

Quinn-Carey says the goal is to engage kids in reading and expose them to different lifestyles.

Geared toward children ages 3 to 8, the Hartford story hour also will include question-and-answer sessions and activities.

Drag Queen Story Hour started in San Francisco in 2015 and has spread to libraries across the country.

