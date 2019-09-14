Collection of premiere proverb scholar opens at UVM

In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo, University of Vermont Professor Wolfgang Mieder poses in the school's library in Burlington, Vt., where his vast collection of books on proverbs are now housed in a new collection. The preeminent proverb scholar had been concerned about what would happen to his extensive collection on proverbs if something happened to him.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Proverbs have been developed for centuries around the world from "Strike while the iron is hot" to "Been there, done that." They're spread by writings, word of mouth and nowadays social media.

The vast amount of them is evident in a new unique library at the University of Vermont.

It's the collection of UVM Professor Wolfgang Mieder, thought to be the world's premiere paroemiologist.

The extensive library of nearly 9,000 volumes ranges from proverb collections including German, Chinese, Turkish and Hungarian to thousands of books and dissertations and include Mieder's own writings.

Among his favorite proverbs is: "Different strokes for different folks," because he says "it tells you to realize that people have different priorities, different thoughts, different ideas."