Coach: Kansas football player's death act of God

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The former head football coach at a Kansas community college where a defensive lineman died of heatstroke after the first day of practice says the death was an act of God.

KCUR reports Thursday that the comment by former head coach Jeff Sims comes nearly one year after 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth collapsed following practice at Garden City Community College. Sims made the remark Wednesday during football media day for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sims said, "It's unfortunate what happened, but God has a plan."

He insisted Bradforth's death was not his fault, but instead an act of God. He also noted it didn't happen at football practice, but after practice.

Sims left after the 2018 season to take the head coaching job at Missouri Southern University in Joplin.