CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February.

The Yakima-Herald Republic reports that the supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.

The needs were identified when false reports of gunshots in campus buildings in February spread through campus via social media. Without video monitoring and electronic door locks, first responders were unable to verify information and automatically lock down the 94 campus facilities across 380 acres. Instead, they had to visit each building.

Since then the university has funded its own expansion of public safety systems. These efforts include incident command system training for staff and a new building coordinator program.

The governor's budget proposal will be placed before lawmakers in January.