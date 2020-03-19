Bullock: schools won't have to make up time lost to virus

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana public school students won't have to automatically make up class time lost to the corona virus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday.

A directive issued by the Democratic governor waives pupil instruction requirements through March 27 and says local districts will continue receiving state money through the same period.

Bullock on Sunday ordered K-12 public school closed through March 27.

If the closures extend longer, to continue receiving funding districts will have to show they're making up for lost time through remote learning, such as online teaching.

Districts are preparing for the possibility that classes will be canceled for the rest of the school year due to the pandemic

Waivers of class time will be subject to a final decision by Bullock, but his approval will be presumed if local school boards have an approved education plan that includes remote learning, according to the directive.

The plans must also include provisions for providing student meals and services for students with disabilities.

Eleven people have tested positive in Montana for the coronavirus, most recently a Missoula man in his 50s and a Gallatin County man in his 60s.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But for the elderly and people with existing conditions, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of those who are infected recover.

State officials had tested 773 people as of Thursday morning.