Brad Paisley's free Nashville grocery shop lands state grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A free grocery store in Nashville founded by country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley has landed a $1.5 million grant from the state of Tennessee.

Belmont University announced Tuesday that the $1.5 million 2Gen Family Wellbeing Program grant from the Department of Human Services will support the Belmont Ministry Center and Paisley's adjacent nonprofit grocery shop, The Store.

Belmont plans to expand the ministry center and enhance its services to support patrons of The Store and other low-income Nashville families. Paisley and his wife broke ground on The Store in April. It's currently under construction and expected to open in early 2020.

Belmont says the grant will help provide low-income families with food, nutritional and pharmacy education, health screenings, legal aid clinics, mental health counseling and music therapy.