Boston to eliminate library late fines for young people

BOSTON (AP) — Young people in Boston will no longer have to worry about racking up library fines.

As of Nov. 1, the Boston Public Library will eliminate overdue fines for those under 18.

The library's trustees voted to eliminate the fines, saying it will help remove barriers and expand access to services offered at the library.

Although youth card holders won't face fines for returning books late, they will still be required to return any overdue books in order to check out additional materials and be responsible for replacement costs if a book is lost or not returned.

The Library Journal found that 5% of public libraries don't charge late fines for youth materials.

The idea has been catching on. Public libraries in Arlington, Merrimac and Ipswich have eliminated overdue fines altogether.