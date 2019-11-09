Body found on University of Oklahoma campus, no threat

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma says a student was found dead at a campus student housing building, but there is no threat to the area.

An OU statement says the body was reported to campus police about 8 a.m. Saturday and officers determined there was no threat to others in the area.

OU spokeswoman Kesha Keith said in a text message to The Associated Press that the body is that of a student, but that no other information is being released and the person's name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The university statement said the body is being sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death and that it is "deeply saddened" by the death and counseling services will be available.