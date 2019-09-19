Board of Regents changes university admission standards

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents approved changes in admissions standards that will allow more students to qualify for state universities.

The board voted Wednesday to eliminate a rule that required students to take high school courses in English, math and science. Class rank will no longer be considered, and most students with a C or C+ grade point average will be accepted at most of the universities.

The Wichita Eagle reports the new rules will qualify 87% of Kansas high school graduates for admission to Wichita State, Emporia State, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State.

Kansas State will have the same requirements as those schools, except students will need a 3.25 GPA, while the other four schools will require a 2.25.

The University of Kansas is not changing its standards other than eliminating the curriculum requirement.

