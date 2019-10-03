Bill requires youth organizations to accommodate trans kids

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is poised to require youth organizations to accommodate transgender and gender-nonconforming kids next year, including allowing them to wear clothing and use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports City Council on Thursday unanimously passed the bill that would make the School District of Philadelphia’s relatively progressive guidelines a citywide nondiscrimination policy.

A spokesman says Mayor Jim Kenney intends to sign the bill pending a final review by the legal department.

It would likely take effect in June.

The bill would affect organizations ranging from charter schools to recreation centers to sports clubs.

Some leaders in the charter-school community have questioned whether the city can dictate school policy like this. Others point out plenty of charter schools already have progressive guidelines similar to the school district’s.

