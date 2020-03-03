Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $502.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.39. A year ago, they were trading at $7.11.

