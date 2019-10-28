Assistant principal pleads guilty to having sex with student

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — An assistant principal at a North Carolina school has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from accusations that she was having sex with a student earlier this year.

District Attorney Locke Bell confirmed that 34-year-old Lisa Renee Rothwell pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of felony sexual activity with a student. She received a suspended sentence of 10 to 21 months, and she will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Rothwell was initially charged with six felony counts of sex offense with a student.

According to The Gaston Gazette, arrest warrants filed earlier this month accused Rothwell of having sexual intercourse and oral sex with a student six times between April and July.

Rothwell was an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School in Belmont.