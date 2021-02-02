Arizona's top education leader calls for more school funding

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top education official on Tuesday said sustainable, long-term funding is critical for public schools to make sure students thrive during and after the coronavirus pandemic that has seen schools close and reopen for virtual learning and in many cases offer both in-person and online classes.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, praised some of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's budget proposals, including his plan to provide funding for early literacy programs. But she slammed his plan to enact tax cuts instead of fully funding schools and safety net programs.