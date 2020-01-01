Anonymous donors cover student lunch debt at Kuna schools

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A pair of anonymous donors shelled out big to wipe out the student lunch debt at schools in the Kuna School District.

KTVB-TV reports school officials announced the $23,250 gift on Tuesday, thanking the donors for their generosity.

The debt is from unpaid meal charges at Kuna schools.

The donation comes after Secret Santas pitched in to pay off lunch debt for kids at Boise schools earlier in December.