All-boys St. Mary's Prep will accept girls next fall

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. (AP) — An all-boys Catholic school in suburban Detroit is accepting girls next fall.

St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake says girls will have their own single-gender classes but will mix with boys during other activities.

St. Mary's headmaster Bob Pyles says the school's "core values remain the same." The school has been around since 1885 and has 475 students. About 10 percent live on the 100-acre campus in Oakland County.

A new building with 20 classrooms is planned for 2022. Catholic Mass is attended by students twice a week.