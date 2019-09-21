Alaska education board reports high teacher turnover

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska education agency has announced high teacher turnover statewide after examination.

KTUU-TV reported Thursday that 25 superintendents out of the state's 54 school districts have been in their position for less than two years and 13 of them began this school year.

The state Board of Education says the turnover rate for teacher, principal and superintendent positions mirrors a national trend of teachers leaving the profession without being replaced.

Agency officials say they expect to have the latest data Oct. 15 on how many teachers are leaving the state.

Officials say lack of competitive salaries and benefits could be the cause, and they are exploring alternative certification pathways that won't sacrifice teacher quality.

Officials say the University of Alaska Anchorage education program's loss of accreditation could also pose problems.

