Adtalem: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $254.6 million in the period.

Adtalem shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.53, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

