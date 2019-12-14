AP source: BC finalizing deal with Ohio St assistant Hafley

Boston College is finalizing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Eagles' head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been reached.

Yahoo! Sports first reported BC was close to a deal with Hafley.

Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes this year. The 40-year-old New Jersey native also has coached in college at Rutgers and Pittsburgh.

Hafley, who coaches defensive backs, has helped turn around an Ohio State defense that struggled last year, but enters the College Football Playoff leading the nation in yards per play at 3.93.

Boston College fired Steve Addazio the day after the Eagles finished the regular season 6-6. He went 44-44 in seven seasons with BC and was hired by Colorado State to be its head coach this week.

Hafley coached under Dave Wannstedt at Pitt and Greg Schiano at Rutgers before joining Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 as assistant secondary coach. He spent two seasons with Cleveland and then three with San Francisco before joining new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at Ohio State this year.

