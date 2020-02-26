5th student arraigned for assault and battery in hazing

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A fifth football player at a suburban Detroit high school was arraigned Tuesday as an adult on misdemeanor assault and battery charges for an alleged locker room hazing incident last year.

Warren De LaSalle High School student Cleveland Harville was arraigned Tuesday via video before 37th District Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh. Harville, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Four other De LaSalle students were arraigned Monday on assault and battery charges. Two others are charged as minors for their alleged involvement.

Warren police began investigating the alleged assault on other football players with broomsticks in October 2019. After St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wending and Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer made a public plea for help several witnesses, including two alleged victims, came forward.

The case is being handled by the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office due to a potential conflict of interest in Macomb County.

The school acknowledged some form of hazing occurred and ended the team’s season by forfeiting a playoff game last fall and fired coach Mike Giannone in December.