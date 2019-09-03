2 New Mexico school boards to review medical pot policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Public school boards for two of the state's largest districts are preparing to review policy changes for students who have prescriptions for medical marijuana.

KOAT-TV reports that the Albuquerque Public Schools board is planning to review a draft policy Sept. 11 that would allow only parents to administer the drug to their children.

The Rio Rancho Public Schools board is expected to get its first look at a policy proposal at a meeting Monday.

State lawmakers this year passed a law allowing medical cannabis at schools. The school districts are developing policies on how to implement the law.

Matias Trujillo, an Albuquerque father whose son has epilepsy, says he is frustrated over how long it's taken the school districts to implement the law that took effect in June.

Information from: KOAT-TV, http://www.thenewmexicochannel.com/index.html