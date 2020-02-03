2 Maine schools cancel classes due to flu outbreak

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — Two schools in Maine canceled classes Monday because of the flu.

The Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish and Sanford Christian Academy in Sanford announced Sunday they would be closed to give employees more time to disinfect and clean school buildings.

Paul Penna, superintendent of School Administrative District 6, said on Friday that 35% of the Edna Libby student body had called out sick. There are 280 students enrolled at the school.

The district announced the closure Sunday after officials consulted with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Penna said the school expects to open on Tuesday.

Sanford Christian Academy said in a Facebook post that school officials decided to close the school for the day because “so many kids and teachers” had called out sick.