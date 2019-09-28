15-year-old student charged with bringing gun to school

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 15-year-old southern New Jersey student has been charged with bringing a gun to school.

The incident occurred Friday in Collingswood.

The Camden County prosecutor's office says the student, a resident of Woodlynne, brought the handgun to Collingswood High School.

No one was injured, and there were no threats reported to the school or other students.

The student faces four separate charges including unlawful possession of a weapon.