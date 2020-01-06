1 student hurt, 1 in custody following middle school assault

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school student was stabbed during an altercation with another student, police said Monday.

Police responded to the Rockport Middle School in response to an assault Monday morning involving two students.

One student was stabbed at Rockport Middle School and another juvenile was taken into custody, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney.

She did not further have details.

Rockport Superintendent Robert Liebow said in an email to parents that a “serious physical assault” took place at the school, according to The Boston Globe.

He said classes will continue, with a police presence at the school.