Yuma police: No evidence of any tainted Halloween candy

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma say an investigation found no evidence that a child ate any tainted Halloween candy.

They say a child who collected candy at two Halloween events in Yuma reportedly became lethargic and had other symptoms last Thursday night.

Police say the 3-year-old had dilated pupils and "abnormal behavior."

They say unwrapped red fish type of chewable gummy resembling a type known to contain THC was found in a container the child used to collect candy.

THC is a compound found in marijuana.

The unidentified child was examined at a hospital and the piece of suspicious candy was tested.

Police announced Tuesday that their investigation found no evidence of the child ingesting any illicit drug or harmful substance and no evidence showing any of her collected candy was tainted.