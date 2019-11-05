Wyoming homicide victim identified as Cheyenne woman

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say a homicide victim found in northern Wyoming was a 40-year-old woman from Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the victim as Angela Elizondo.

A hunter found her body off Wyoming Highway 120 outside Cody on Saturday.

Investigators say a suspect arrested Saturday is a 45-year-old man from Cheyenne. They haven't released his name.

The Billings Gazette reports investigators believe Elizondo was killed elsewhere before being left in the remote area.

Wyoming DCI Cmdr. Matt Waldock says the man was arrested on charges unrelated to the woman's death but other charges are pending.

The Park County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming Highway Patrol helped catch the suspect.

___

Information from: The Billings (Mont.) Gazette, , http://www.billingsgazette.com