Worcester man gets up to 15 years for human trafficking

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for holding a woman captive for three weeks and forcing her into prostitution.

The Worcester district attorney in a statement said 38-year-old Marley Whonda, of Worcester, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 to 15 years in prison, five years of probation and ordered to register as sex offender upon release.

A Superior Court jury on Friday found Whonda guilty of kidnapping, human trafficking and assault and battery, while acquitting him of rape, indecent assault and battery and strangulation.

Prosecutors say Whonda kidnapped a 27-year-old mother of two last year, denied her food and forced her to go on several “dates” a night. He beat her when she tried to leave. She ultimately escaped.